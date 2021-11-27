Lancaster man arrested for DUI after crash that killed 2 men and injured 2 children

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Two men were killed and two children were injured in a drunken crash that occurred in Lancaster on Friday night.

The wreck happened just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Woodland and Meeting streets. According to the Lancaster Police Department, this is the first fatal DUI wreck they’ve seen in many years.

Quinton Harris, 34, of Lancaster, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony DUI resulting in death, and child endangerment.

Harris was driving a silver GMC Acadia with two children in the backseat when he ran a traffic light at the intersection and struck a Honda.

The two men inside the Honda were both killed. The children were transported to a nearby hospital and their conditions are unknown at this time. Harris was treated for injuries and released back to custody at MUSC Lancaster.

“Our hearts go out to the families that lost their loved ones in such a tragic event due to the negligence and carelessness of one driver,” Interim Chief Phillip Hall said. “Any time a drunk driver gets behind the wheel, all lives are in jeopardy. Our goal at the Lancaster Police Department is to keep city roadways safe, and to prevent things like this from happening. As always, if you see a vehicle operating in a manner that leads you to believe the driver may be impaired, please don’t hesitate to call 911. You may just save someone’s life.”

Anyone with information on this incident or any other investigation should contact the Lancaster Police Department at (803) 283-1171, the Special Operations Unit at (803) 283-1174 or the Anonymous Tip Line at (803) 289-6040

