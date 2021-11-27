SkyView
Advertisement

Fire at veteran care facility kills one, displaces more

By Drew Aunkst
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead and several others were displaced after a fire at a veteran care home on Moolah Drive, according to officials.

Columbia-Richland Fire Department officials say they responded to the call around 9 p.m. Friday. When their units arrived, they say the home was “engulfed” in flames.

Officials: 1 dead, several displaced in fire at veteran care facility
Officials: 1 dead, several displaced in fire at veteran care facility(Madeline Stewart, WIS)

Crews were eventually able to get the fire under control and enter the building.

One person was found dead inside the home, according to the Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford.

Officials: 1 dead, several displaced in fire at veteran care facility
Officials: 1 dead, several displaced in fire at veteran care facility(Madeline Stewart, WIS)

According to fire officials, five to seven residents were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office.

wis
