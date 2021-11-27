Families head to Boone Hall Farms for Christmas Tree Festival

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Folks in the Lowcountry got to celebrate the sights and sounds of the Christmas season at the Christmas Tree Festival this weekend at Boone Hall Farms.

This 3-day holiday festival continues in Mount Pleasant until Sunday, with all types of vendors, food, drinks and more to help get you in the holiday spirit.

People at the festival Saturday enjoyed the beautiful weather, holiday music, a Ferris wheel, marshmallow roast and meet and greets with Santa.

You can also kick off your decorating by getting a fresh-cut Christmas tree, wreath or winter plant.

The event organizer says there’s been a great turnout for this new festival, and he hopes coming and enjoying the festivities at Boone Hall Farms will become a new holiday tradition for many families.

“I hope that they are enjoying the Christmas spirit, just like they enjoy the fall activities and fun,” Ryan Neal, one of the organizers, said. “People are coming out, they’re making memories with us in the fall with our pumpkin patch, and what’s more important during the Christmas season than coming out and picking the perfect family Christmas tree? So we want to be a part of those holiday traditions here at Boone Hall, and we’ve been so fortunate that people come out and have been a part of so many other things. We’re excited to be part of a new Christmas tradition as well.”

The festival runs until Nov. 28, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Santa will be there from noon until 6 p.m.

