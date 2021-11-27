Christmas pop-up opens in Columbia at location where Prohibition will expand next year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Starting Friday, Columbia residents will have the opportunity to share in some holiday cheer and festive cocktails on Main Street through a partnership between Prohibition and Miracle Pop-Up.

Miracle on Main, a Christmas themed-pop-up bar, opened its doors Friday and will be open seven days a week through the end of the year.

The pop-up is located at the space previously occupied by Main Street Public House, which shuttered its doors earlier this year.

Prohibition, the company behind a popular Charleston bar, purchased the property and forged a licensing agreement with Miracle, a global Christmas pop-up company, to bring the festive décor to South Carolina’s capital city.

At the start of the new year, the Christmas décor will be taken down, and the space will be transformed to resemble the 1920s Prohibition brand popularized on Charleston’s King Street.

“As we conclude Miracle on Main on Dec. 31, we will be transitioning into Prohibition,” Tyler Rothenberg, one of Miracle on Main’s managers, said.

“So we will be completely transforming this space as you see it from what was Main Street Public House to Miracle on Main to Prohibition, and if you’ve ever had an opportunity to experience Prohibition in Charleston, you will expect those same vibes, the same comfortable feel, and really embodying what we believe to be the Prohibition brand,” Rothenberg

An exact opening date for Prohibition’s new location in Columbia is unclear at this point, managers say.

Rothenberg said Prohibition had a vision to expand to Columbia for some time.

“I think the Columbia market’s a special market,” he said. “It’s one with a lot of great opportunity, and we want to be a part of that opportunity. We want to bring a concept that is exciting, that is fun, that is unique and that does provide opportunities for jobs.”

Miracle’s temporary winter wonderland features over 100,000 Christmas lights, Christmas trees, tinsel and multiple Santa sightings.

Managers say they’re excited to introduce themselves to Columbia in this way.

“At the end of the day, owning and operating a bar and restaurant is about having fun,” Rothenberg said. “And what better way to share in story than during the holidays with 100,000 lights, festive cocktails, a fun, exciting staff, during a time in which the pandemic has been so relevant, and now we get to come together and enjoy the holiday season.”

According to management, exact hours are also still being finalized for the pop-up, but they plan to be open from 4 p.m. until late.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.