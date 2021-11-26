Woman’s body parts found in Florida bay; man charged with murder

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) - Several body parts belonging to a missing woman have been washing up in McKay Bay.

Police said a man who she reportedly knew is now facing murder charges.

On Nov. 11, body parts began washing up in the bay. It was the same day Stephanie Crone-Overholts was reported missing in Erie, Pennsylvania, by her mother.

Police said they were able to identify Crone-Overholts by a distinctive tattoo that included the name of her son.

On Wednesday, Tampa Police said they caught one of the last people to see her alive, Robert Kessler, in a lie.

“He told us that Stephanie was staying there for a while, however, but had left,” said Ruben Delgado, Tampa Police Department interim chief.

They’ve charged him with her murder.

“In fact, we located some of Stephanie’s blood in her car, and we did a search warrant on Mr. Kessler’s house where we found more blood and a pair of shoes,” Delgado said.

Tampa Police said there are still a lot of holes in the timeline between when the two met and when Crone-Overholts died.

“According to Kessler, it was he met her somewhere at a fast-food restaurant, and she had said she was living out of her car at the time so he invited her to live with him,” Delgado said.

Police are asking for people who may have seen them together to call in and tell them anything you know.

In the meantime, police say Kessler is already in jail on unrelated drug charges.

“He’s been in prison several times, and a lot of it is for drug activity. He is currently in custody now for a drug charge,” Delgado said.

