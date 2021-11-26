US lawmakers meet with Taiwan president in surprise visit

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) - Five U.S. lawmakers have met with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen during a surprise one-day visit intended to reaffirm the United States’ support for the self-governing island.

The bipartisan group of lawmakers from the U.S. House of Representatives touched down in Taiwan on Thursday night and planned to meet with senior leaders including Tsai. No further details were provided about their itinerary.

Representatives Nancy Mace, R-S.C., Mark Takano, D-Calif., Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., Colin Allred, D-Texas., and Representative Sara Jacobs, D-Calif. are all part of the visiting delegation.

The visit comes as tensions between Taiwan and China have risen to their highest level in decades.

The visit comes just a few weeks after a group of six Republican lawmakers visited the island.

In June, three members of Congress flew to Taiwan to donate badly needed vaccines at a time when the island was struggling to get enough.

