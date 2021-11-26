SkyView
US lawmakers meet with Taiwan president in surprise visit

FILE - Republican Nancy Mace talks to supporters during her election night party on Nov. 3,...
FILE - Republican Nancy Mace talks to supporters during her election night party on Nov. 3, 2020, in Mount Pleasant, S.C. Five U.S. lawmakers including Mace are visiting Taiwan on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 in a surprise one-day visit, the American Institute in Taiwan, the de facto embassy, announced. (AP Photo/Mic Smith, File)(Mic Smith | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) - Five U.S. lawmakers have met with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen during a surprise one-day visit intended to reaffirm the United States’ support for the self-governing island.

The bipartisan group of lawmakers from the U.S. House of Representatives touched down in Taiwan on Thursday night and planned to meet with senior leaders including Tsai. No further details were provided about their itinerary.

Representatives Nancy Mace, R-S.C., Mark Takano, D-Calif.,  Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., Colin Allred, D-Texas., and Representative Sara Jacobs, D-Calif. are all part of the visiting delegation.

The visit comes as tensions between Taiwan and China have risen to their highest level in decades.

The visit comes just a few weeks after a group of six Republican lawmakers visited the island.

In June, three members of Congress flew to Taiwan to donate badly needed vaccines at a time when the island was struggling to get enough.

