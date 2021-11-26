SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Retailers are expected to usher in the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season Friday with bigger crowds than last year in a closer step toward normalcy.

But the fallout from the pandemic continues to weigh on businesses and shoppers’ minds.

Buoyed by solid hiring, healthy pay gains and substantial savings, customers are returning to stores and splurging on all types of items.

But the spike has also resulted in limited selection across the board as suppliers and retailers have been caught flat-footed.

Shortages of shipping containers and truckers have helped to delay deliveries, while inflation continues to creep.

The combination of higher prices and lack of inventory could make for a less festive mood.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lorraine Garcia, 61, was last seen leaving Prisma Health Hospital-Richland location on Sept. 13.
Deputies searching for missing Richland Co. woman
Security Camera Footage provided by Richland County Sheriff's Department: Deputies say they...
Richland County looking for cash loan business robbery suspects
Body found near Vulcan Materials quarry identified as missing UofSC student
Coroner releases new details in death of UofSC student
According to South Carolina Solicitor of the Eleventh Judicial Circuit, S.R. Hubbard III,...
Two Lexington County men convicted of murder, attempted murder for deadly nightclub shooting
More than three times this semester she has called her Mom in distress after hearing of...
UofSC student feels ‘cycle of pain, guilt’ after multiple student suicides

Latest News

WIS
First Alert Forecast: Early AM Showers then Sunny Skies this Afternoon
The National Retail Federation expects record holiday shopping this year.
Black Friday: boom or bust?
An Orlando Magic fan learned he is going to be a dad during a kiss-cam surprise.
Basketball fan learns he is going to be a dad during a kiss-cam surprise
An Orlando Magic fan learned he is going to be a dad during a kiss-cam surprise.
Orlando Magic fan learns he is going to be a dad during kiss-cam surprise