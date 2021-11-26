Small Business Saturday events in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Small Business Saturday is happening in the Midlands.
Here is a list of events happening in the area. If you don’t see something, send us an email with the information. All of these events happen November 27.
Camden
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Downtown Camden
- Free prizes and giveaways, live music and more
- ARTISTS ATTIC - Sidewalk Sale
- BEAUTY OF AVON - Big Discounts & Storewide Sale - Choose your Savings, Pick you Deal!
- BOOKS ON BROAD - Black Friday Sales
- BROAD STREET TREASURES - Holiday Gift Specials
- CAMDEN COMFORT STORE - Deals, Discounts & Samples
- THE EDGE OF BROAD STREET - Open Thanksgiving Evening, Black Friday Sale, Super Saturday Sale
- HABITAT RESTORE - $5 Coupon Day
- LONGLEAF FLOWERS, PLANTS & GIFTS - Discounted Seasonal Items
- MAD BATTER BAKERY - Black Friday Specials
- MENAGERIE ANTIQUES & COLLECTIBLES - Storewide Sales, Refreshments & Giveaways
- VINTAGE COLLECTIONS OF CAMDEN - 10%-50% Off Storewide
Columbia
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- 1604 Main Street, Columbia, SC 29201
West Columbia
- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- 3357 Leaphart Rd., West Columbia, SC. 29169
- From Facebook: Come shop with Palms to Palmettos, Dawn of Your Wellness and Symphony of Aromas. You’re bound to find some pretty spectacular one-of-a-kind items, gift certificates, and locally crafted products in house. We will also have sales on ALL services as well! We will also have raffles, giveaways and special promotions all day!! Make us a destination for all of your Holiday Shopping needs!! Get in the spirit of giving on Saturday, November 27th at 3357 Leaphart Rd West Columbia SC! Bring the whole family! We will be serving up some delicious drinks and snacks! New inventory arriving daily and don’t forget your loyalty program cards!!
Small Business Saturday at Three Rivers Antiques
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Three Rivers Antiques (615 Meeting Street, West Columbia)
- Vendors, refreshments and great bargains
Batesburg-Leesville
Hollow Creek Distillery
- 11 a.m.
- Local businesses with everything Lake Murray
- 112 Rocky Ridge Road, Leesville
