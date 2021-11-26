COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Black Friday kicked off after two years of many businesses being closed due to the pandemic.

This year, many local businesses and chains closed their doors on Thanksgiving. However, Friday morning crowds had formed outside local malls and stores.

At Columbiana Mall, many people were in line to take advantage of a gift card deal.

Shoppers line up for Black Friday sales in the Midlands (Tyler Keef, WIS)

Viewers told WIS that 60 people were lined up outside a Walmart store in the Columbia area around 5:30 a.m.

The WIS crew saw people crowded into the electronics section at Walmart and that eight checkout lanes were open.

