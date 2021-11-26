SkyView
Man charged in killing of Lenoir-Rhyne University football player, police say

Quavius Shamond Izard was found “hiding on a property in Collettsville” by the owner, p0lice say
Hailey Maureen Melanson and Quavius Shamond Izard.(Hickory Police)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HICKORY, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina say the investigation into the killing of a Lenoir-Rhyne University football player has ended in an arrest.

The Charlotte Observer reported Thursday that police in Hickory said that suspect Quavius Shamond Izard was found “hiding on a property in Collettsville” by the owner.

Officials said that Izard was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder. He was being held without bond in a local jail.

Collettsville is about 85 miles northwest of Charlotte, in Caldwell County.

Izard is suspected of killing 19-year-old Omari Alexander of Concord. He died early Saturday morning in the parking of some apartments in Hickory. He was a sophomore at Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory. He also played tight end on the school’s football team.

On Monday, Hailey Maureen Melanson, 20, was arrested and charged with felony accessory after the fact in connection to Alexander’s death. She is in jail with no bond.

