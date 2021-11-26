Juveniles missing from Polk County could be headed to Upstate

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WYFF) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding three runaway juveniles who have ties to the Upstate.

The juveniles are believed to be in a white 2006 Toyota Highlander, N.C. registration plate number RCC-7379 taken from the residence were staying in the Green Creek community.

The juveniles are Amber Lynn Krack, 15, Trixie Pena, 11, and Alison Henderson, 13, deputies said.

Their direction of travel is unknown but authorities say they do have ties to the Landrum and upper Spartanburg, South Carolina area.

Deputies ask if you see them, please call 911.

