Juveniles missing from Polk County could be headed to Upstate

Teen could be in a Toyota Highlander with plate number RCC-7379
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding three runaway juveniles who have ties to the Upstate.(Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By WYFF News Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WYFF) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding three runaway juveniles who have ties to the Upstate.

The juveniles are believed to be in a white 2006 Toyota Highlander, N.C. registration plate number RCC-7379 taken from the residence were staying in the Green Creek community.

The juveniles are Amber Lynn Krack, 15, Trixie Pena, 11, and Alison Henderson, 13, deputies said.

Their direction of travel is unknown but authorities say they do have ties to the Landrum and upper Spartanburg, South Carolina area.

Deputies ask if you see them, please call 911.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

