SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Jon Pardi added to CCMF 2022 lineup

Jon Pardi
Jon Pardi(Carolina Country Music Fest / Charlotte Jaycee)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Another one of country music’s brightest stars will be joining the lineup at next year’s Carolina Country Music Fest.

The festival announced Friday that Jon Pardi will take to the main stage during the event, scheduled for June 9-12, 2022.

Pardi is known for a streak of #1 hits, including double-platinum songs “Dirt on My Boots” and “Head Over Boots,” as well as hits “Heartache On the Dance Floor” and “Tequila Little Time.”

Pardi joins other announced acts such as headliners Keith Urban, Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean, along with other acts such as Chase Rice, The Marshall Tucker Band, Riley Green and Gabby Barrett.

Click here for more information on CCMF tickets, which are on sale now.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lorraine Garcia, 61, was last seen leaving Prisma Health Hospital-Richland location on Sept. 13.
Deputies searching for missing Richland Co. woman
Security Camera Footage provided by Richland County Sheriff's Department: Deputies say they...
Richland County looking for cash loan business robbery suspects
Body found near Vulcan Materials quarry identified as missing UofSC student
Coroner releases new details in death of UofSC student
According to South Carolina Solicitor of the Eleventh Judicial Circuit, S.R. Hubbard III,...
Two Lexington County men convicted of murder, attempted murder for deadly nightclub shooting
SC dancers to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
SC dancers to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Latest News

FILE - Republican Nancy Mace talks to supporters during her election night party on Nov. 3,...
US lawmakers meet with Taiwan president in surprise visit
wis
First Alert Forecast: Sunny & Breezy today with cooler temps too
Hailey Maureen Melanson and Quavius Shamond Izard.
Man charged in killing of Lenoir-Rhyne University football player, police say
The final section of the Golden Ray wreck is hoisted on Oct. 16, 2021, in St. Simons Sound.
Georgia proposes $3 million fine for cargo ship pollution