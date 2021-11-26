Jon Pardi added to CCMF 2022 lineup

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Another one of country music’s brightest stars will be joining the lineup at next year’s Carolina Country Music Fest.

The festival announced Friday that Jon Pardi will take to the main stage during the event, scheduled for June 9-12, 2022.

Pardi is known for a streak of #1 hits, including double-platinum songs “Dirt on My Boots” and “Head Over Boots,” as well as hits “Heartache On the Dance Floor” and “Tequila Little Time.”

Pardi joins other announced acts such as headliners Keith Urban, Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean, along with other acts such as Chase Rice, The Marshall Tucker Band, Riley Green and Gabby Barrett.

