First Alert Forecast: Tracking a few showers early Friday morning, then sunny & cool for Saturday

By Dominic Brown
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Your Friday will not be a washout, but a few showers are possible. Then, we’ll see more sunshine for your Saturday.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and showers overnight as a cold front crosses the Palmetto State. Rain chances are around 50%. Lows will be in the upper 40s.

· On Black Friday, a few early, early morning showers are possible as the front moves east of the area. Rain chances are at 40%. Then, we’ll see gradual clearing and sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds will be breezy.

· Sunny & cool for your Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60.

· Temperatures will fall into the 40s for the Palmetto Bowl between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Clemson Tigers Saturday night.

· A few more clouds are expected Sunday with highs in the mid 60s.

· Tracking high temperatures in the 70s by the end of next week.

First Alert Weather Story:

We hope you’ve had a great Thanksgiving!

Prepare for a few showers for your early Friday morning, but we’re not expecting much rain at all.

Tonight, we’ll see increasing clouds in the Midlands as a cold front approaches the area. That front will spread a few showers over the area overnight. Rain chances are around 50%. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

On Black Friday, as the front crosses the area, we’ll see a few showers in the area. Right now, rain chances are around 40%. We’ll keep you posted.

Again, we’re not expecting rain all day. Once the front pushes east, our skies will gradually clear with sunshine in your afternoon forecast. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

This weekend, we’ll see dry weather in the area.

On Saturday, expect sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60.

Temperatures will be falling into the 40s for the Palmetto Bowl in Columbia between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Clemson Tigers. Bundle up! We’ll see clear skies.

For Sunday, we’ll see a few more clouds as we move through the day. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Even warmer weather is expected next week. In fact, we’ll see high temperatures in the low 70s by the end of the week into next weekend.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Overnight Showers (50%).  Low temperatures in the upper 40s.

Friday: Early AM Showers (40%). Clearing Skies. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

Saturday: Sunny and Cool. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

Sunday: Sun & Clouds. Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: Sunny & Cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny Skies. Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny & Mild. Highs in the upper 60s.

