First Alert Forecast: Clear & chilly for Saturday’s Palmetto Bowl in Columbia; a bit warmer on Sunday

By Dominic Brown
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking good weather for the Palmetto Bowl in Columbia on Saturday.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, prepare for the cold weather. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s under clear skies. Some patchy frost is possible.

· Sunny, cool weather expected for your Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60.

· Temperatures will fall into the 40s for the Palmetto Bowl between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Clemson Tigers Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

· A few more clouds are expected Sunday as a weak cold front pushes in. Highs will be a bit milder, reaching the mid 60s.

· Highs are back in the mid 50s Monday afternoon.

· Much warmer weather moves in by the end of next week.

First Alert Weather Story:

Get ready for some good weekend weather and a bit of a roller coaster ride with our temperatures.

Tonight, bundle up!  Temperatures will be falling into the upper 20s and lower 30s courtesy of high pressure and clear skies over the Midlands. Some patchy frost is possible. Make sure you care for your pets, sensitive plants and elderly neighbors.

This weekend, we’ll see dry weather in the area and warming temperatures.

On Saturday, expect sunny skies. After a morning start in the upper 20s and lower 30s, high temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60.

Temperatures will be falling into the 40s for the Palmetto Bowl in Columbia between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Clemson Tigers at Williams-Brice Stadium. Bundle up! We’ll see clear skies.  Enjoy the game.

For Sunday, we’ll see a few more clouds as a cold front pushes through the area. No rain is expected. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.  Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Behind that front, our high temperatures will dip into the mid 50s on Monday under mostly sunny skies.

Even warmer weather is expected next week. In fact, we’ll see high temperatures in the low 70s by the end of the week into next weekend.  A few isolated showers are possible next weekend.

Tonight: Clear & Cold. Patchy Frost Possible. Low temperatures in the lower 30s.

Saturday: Sunny and Cool. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

Sunday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny & Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny Skies. Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny & Mild. Highs in the lower 70s.

Friday: Sun & Clouds. Warm. Highs in the lower 70s.

