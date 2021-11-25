Troopers search for fatal hit-and-run suspect

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - State troopers are asking for the public’s help finding a person accused of fatally hitting a moped driver and driving away.

The incident happened on Wednesday around 1 a.m. on US 178 near Harper Drive in Pickens County.

The suspect was traveling east on US 178 and hit a moped in the rear, according to officials.

The moped driver died as a result of his injuries, according to troopers.

The suspect vehicle is a 2013-2017 Chevrolet Traverse (unknown color). The vehicle may have damage to the right front side of the car near the headlight/fog light, according to investigators.

If you have any information, call the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

