SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Troopers search for fatal hit-and-run suspect

Troopers search for fatal hit-and-run suspect
Troopers search for fatal hit-and-run suspect(SC Highway Patrol)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - State troopers are asking for the public’s help finding a person accused of fatally hitting a moped driver and driving away.

The incident happened on Wednesday around 1 a.m. on US 178 near Harper Drive in Pickens County.

The suspect was traveling east on US 178 and hit a moped in the rear, according to officials.

The moped driver died as a result of his injuries, according to troopers.

The suspect vehicle is a 2013-2017 Chevrolet Traverse (unknown color). The vehicle may have damage to the right front side of the car near the headlight/fog light, according to investigators.

If you have any information, call the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Body found near Vulcan Materials quarry identified as missing UofSC student
Coroner releases new details in death of UofSC student
Multiple agencies on-scene of fire on Knox Abbott, road partially closed
Multiple agencies at scene of fire on Knox Abbott Drive, road partially closed
The body found in the Vulcan Materials Quarry has been identified as Michael Keen, the...
After another body found at the Vulcan quarry, brother of last year’s victim speaks out
An isolated shooting incident occurred at 1155 Clemson Frontage Rd near the Holiday Inn at...
Shooting at apartment complex in Northeast Columbia confirmed by officials
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder

Latest News

South Carolina Highway Patrol says the day before Thanksgiving is the busiest travel day of the...
State troopers out in full force for busiest travel day of the year
South Carolina ranks 2nd in US for rate of fatal accidents during holidays, study shows
Multiple agencies on-scene of fire on Knox Abbott, road partially closed
Multiple agencies at scene of fire on Knox Abbott Drive, road partially closed
Crash on I-20 West stalls traffic
Crash on I-20 West causes standstill