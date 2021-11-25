SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

State troopers out in full force for busiest travel day of the year

By Lauren Adams
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Thanksgiving holiday travel period begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday and lasts through Sunday at midnight.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says the day before Thanksgiving is the busiest travel day of the year.

A new law that passed this year allows troopers to cite drivers who are traveling in the left lane. Troopers are reminding travelers to follow the law and all the rules of the road.

“If you’re not actively overtaking, you shouldn’t be in the left lane,” said Captain Kelley Hughes.

Those not obeying the law could get a ticket for $25. Troopers say it’s a way to make sure traffic flows smoothly.

A Thanksgiving traveler, Arrie White, is driving eight hours from Atlanta to South Carolina and back on Thanksgiving eve.

She said traffic has been smooth, she’s seen a lot of state troopers, and she’s happy about the new left lane law.

“We were able to pick her up and are going to have a big Thanksgiving,” White said. “We call them the line leaders who mess up the flow of traffic”

The state patrol is out in full force looking for people violating that new traffic law and all of the other rules of the road.

“This is a big enforcement weekend for us,” said Hughes. “We key in on things that cause crashes like driving impaired, not wearing a seatbelt, texting, and the left lane law.”

Last year the state patrol says there were 14 fatalities on state roadways on the Thanksgiving travel holiday.

They’re hoping this year there will be fewer fatalities, and Arrie White is hoping those numbers go down, too.

“Happy to have a safe trip, and hope everyone has a happy Thanksgiving,” said White.

If you’re traveling Thursday, the best time is before noon or after 3 p.m. as Triple-A says that’s when the least amount of cars are on the road.

If you see anyone driving impaired, troopers remind you to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Body found near Vulcan Materials quarry identified as missing UofSC student
Coroner releases new details in death of UofSC student
The body found in the Vulcan Materials Quarry has been identified as Michael Keen, the...
After another body found at the Vulcan quarry, brother of last year’s victim speaks out
‘Our family is bent, but we’re not broken:’ Lexington community comes together for prayer vigil
Funeral arrangements made for sisters killed in Lexington County shooting
Clarendon Co. man charged with death of 3-month-old
Clarendon Co. man charged with death of 3-month-old
Deputies arrested 42-year-old James Parrott on Tuesday over an incident which happened on...
Shots fired in Richland County neighborhood leads to arrest

Latest News

South Carolina ranks 2nd in US for rate of fatal accidents during holidays, study shows
Multiple agencies on-scene of fire on Knox Abbott, road partially closed
Multiple agencies at scene of fire on Knox Abbott Drive, road partially closed
Crash on I-20 West stalls traffic
Crash on I-20 West causes standstill
Police say the crash happened at around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of N Lafayette Drive...
One injured in disastrous Sumter single-vehicle crash