Richland County looking for cash loan business robbery suspects

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a robbery involving two suspects which occurred on Nov. 11.

Deputies say they responded to a call from a clerk at Instant Cash Loans at 7364 Two Notch Road a few blocks away from Jackson Creek Elementary School.

According to officials, the clerk allowed the men into the store thinking the two suspects were originally customers.

When the suspects entered the store, deputies say the two men walked behind the desk, and one held his hand over the clerk’s mouth. Investigators say the other man stole cash from the register and the clerk’s purse. The men then exited on foot by the back door, according to deputies.

The clerk described the suspects to authorities as black males, one around 5′8″ and the other slightly taller.

Richland County Sheriff’s Investigators are asking for anyone with information about a robbery at a cash loan business to come forward.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department asks for anyone with information about this incident o contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at crimesc.com.

