SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Richland County looking for cash loan business robbery suspects

Security Camera Footage provided by Richland County Sheriff's Department: Deputies say they...
Security Camera Footage provided by Richland County Sheriff's Department: Deputies say they responded to a call from a clerk at Instant Cash Loans at 7364 Two Notch Road a few blocks away from Jackson Creek Elementary School.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a robbery involving two suspects which occurred on Nov. 11.

Deputies say they responded to a call from a clerk at Instant Cash Loans at 7364 Two Notch Road a few blocks away from Jackson Creek Elementary School.

According to officials, the clerk allowed the men into the store thinking the two suspects were originally customers.

When the suspects entered the store, deputies say the two men walked behind the desk, and one held his hand over the clerk’s mouth. Investigators say the other man stole cash from the register and the clerk’s purse. The men then exited on foot by the back door, according to deputies.

The clerk described the suspects to authorities as black males, one around 5′8″ and the other slightly taller.

Richland County Sheriff’s Investigators are asking for anyone with information about a robbery at a cash loan business to come forward.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department asks for anyone with information about this incident o contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at crimesc.com.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Body found near Vulcan Materials quarry identified as missing UofSC student
Coroner releases new details in death of UofSC student
The body found in the Vulcan Materials Quarry has been identified as Michael Keen, the...
After another body found at the Vulcan quarry, brother of last year’s victim speaks out
‘Our family is bent, but we’re not broken:’ Lexington community comes together for prayer vigil
Funeral arrangements made for sisters killed in Lexington County shooting
Clarendon Co. man charged with death of 3-month-old
Clarendon Co. man charged with death of 3-month-old
Deputies arrested 42-year-old James Parrott on Tuesday over an incident which happened on...
Shots fired in Richland County neighborhood leads to arrest

Latest News

Lorraine Garcia, 61, was last seen leaving Prisma Health Hospital-Richland location on Sept. 13.
Deputies searching for missing Richland Co. woman
WIS
First Alert: Another hard freeze Thanksgiving morning; a few showers early Friday morning
According to South Carolina Solicitor of the Eleventh Judicial Circuit, S.R. Hubbard III,...
2 Lexington County men convicted of murder, attempted murder for deadly nightclub shooting
More than three times this semester she has called her Mom in distress after hearing of...
UofSC student feels ‘cycle of pain, guilt’ after multiple student suicides