SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Lawmakers propose sweeping bill to regulate what schools and businesses can teach and discuss

H. 4605, also known as “Freedom from ideological coercion and indoctrination,” would regulate...
H. 4605, also known as “Freedom from ideological coercion and indoctrination,” would regulate what goes on at any entity that receives state funding, grants, or tax exemptions, including public and private schools, colleges and universities, nonprofit organizations, state contractors, and private businesses.(WIS)
By Mary Green
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three House Republicans are proposing a sweeping bill that would change what entities, including schools and private businesses, can teach and discuss.

H. 4605, also known as “Freedom from ideological coercion and indoctrination,” would regulate what goes on at any entity that receives state funding, grants, or tax exemptions, including public and private schools, colleges and universities, nonprofit organizations, state contractors, and private businesses.

Reps. Lin Bennett, R-Charleston, Mike Burns, R-Greenville, and Cal Forrest, R-Saluda, are sponsoring the pre-filed bill, which will officially be introduced when lawmakers return to Columbia in January for their regular legislative session.

The bill would prohibit entities like schools from teaching “discriminatory concepts,” such as that “an individual, by virtue of his or her race, sex, ethnicity, or heritage, bears responsibility, or must confess or atone for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race, sex, or ethnic group” and that they “should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress because of his or her race, ethnicity, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, heritage, culture, religion, or political belief.”

These are concepts typically tied to Critical Race Theory, which the state Department of Education has said is not taught in South Carolina schools.

The bill would also ban these entities from compelling students or employees to accept, affirm, adopt, or adhere to “controversial and theoretical concepts,” including the existence of genders other than male or female, nonbinary pronouns, implicit bias, and that race and sex are social constructs.

It would prevent schools from teaching students under 18 about sexual lifestyles, acts, or practices; gender identity or lifestyles; and pornographic, lewd, explicit, profane, or similarly age‑inappropriate materials, or instructing in ways that “repeatedly distorts or misrepresents verifiable historical facts,” “omits relevant and important context,” or “interjects the instructor’s personal views,” among other regulations.

Schools, businesses, and entities in violation would lose their state funding or tax exemptions until the Attorney General determines they are in compliance, and the bill outlines that the Attorney General’s office would have to set up a phone and email hotline to take complaints about potential violations to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Body found near Vulcan Materials quarry identified as missing UofSC student
Coroner releases new details in death of UofSC student
The body found in the Vulcan Materials Quarry has been identified as Michael Keen, the...
After another body found at the Vulcan quarry, brother of last year’s victim speaks out
‘Our family is bent, but we’re not broken:’ Lexington community comes together for prayer vigil
Funeral arrangements made for sisters killed in Lexington County shooting
Clarendon Co. man charged with death of 3-month-old
Clarendon Co. man charged with death of 3-month-old
Deputies arrested 42-year-old James Parrott on Tuesday over an incident which happened on...
Shots fired in Richland County neighborhood leads to arrest

Latest News

Thursday will mark the second Thanksgiving since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and many families...
DHEC expresses concern about potential post-Thanksgiving spike in COVID cases, offers holiday safety tips
Security Camera Footage provided by Richland County Sheriff's Department: Deputies say they...
Richland County looking for cash loan business robbery suspects
Lorraine Garcia, 61, was last seen leaving Prisma Health Hospital-Richland location on Sept. 13.
Deputies searching for missing Richland Co. woman
WIS
First Alert: Another hard freeze Thanksgiving morning; a few showers early Friday morning