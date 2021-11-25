Amid supply chain shortages this holiday season, truck drivers still delivering goods

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Truck drivers across America did not get a break during Thanksgiving Thursday, despite there being a national supply chain shortage.

Richard Winkler hauls cars east of the Mississippi River and Dallas, Texas. Winkler was one of the many drivers on the road Thursday.

“As drivers, we know merchandise has to get to where it needs to go, and so we don’t mind doing our part to keep the economy moving,” Winkler said.

While families across the states were filling up on turkey, tractor trailer drivers were filling up on fuel. Drivers say commerce doesn’t stop even on a holiday. Winkler actually volunteered to work Thanksgiving.

“It’s a choice. It’s ok. My brother is here in Columbia and I’ll be eating with him. I volunteered to take this load to bring me to my family,” Winkler said.

Another truck driver, Dominic Shaw says it’s a job he knows he has to do, but at times it can be hard. He drives mostly up and down the East Coast.

“It’s rough being away from home and family, but [Thanksgiving] it’s like a normal day,” Shaw said.

According to Shaw, traffic was light Thursday, but Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving was tough.

“One hundred percent focus. One hundred 100 percent. There were cars stopping in front of you. You have to be aware of everything around you,” Shaw said.

Truckers say the best way to help them during the holiday season is to drive safely and carefully on the roads.

We know people have to eat, people have to have clothes so we are there for them to make the delivery on time,” Shaw said.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.