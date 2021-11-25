SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Amid supply chain shortages this holiday season, truck drivers still delivering goods

Truck drivers across America did not get a break during Thanksgiving Thursday, despite there...
Truck drivers across America did not get a break during Thanksgiving Thursday, despite there being a national supply chain shortage.(wafb)
By Lauren Adams
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Truck drivers across America did not get a break during Thanksgiving Thursday, despite there being a national supply chain shortage.

Richard Winkler hauls cars east of the Mississippi River and Dallas, Texas. Winkler was one of the many drivers on the road Thursday.

“As drivers, we know merchandise has to get to where it needs to go, and so we don’t mind doing our part to keep the economy moving,” Winkler said.

While families across the states were filling up on turkey, tractor trailer drivers were filling up on fuel. Drivers say commerce doesn’t stop even on a holiday. Winkler actually volunteered to work Thanksgiving.

“It’s a choice. It’s ok. My brother is here in Columbia and I’ll be eating with him. I volunteered to take this load to bring me to my family,” Winkler said.

Another truck driver, Dominic Shaw says it’s a job he knows he has to do, but at times it can be hard. He drives mostly up and down the East Coast.

“It’s rough being away from home and family, but [Thanksgiving] it’s like a normal day,” Shaw said.

According to Shaw, traffic was light Thursday, but Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving was tough.

“One hundred percent focus. One hundred 100 percent. There were cars stopping in front of you. You have to be aware of everything around you,” Shaw said.

Truckers say the best way to help them during the holiday season is to drive safely and carefully on the roads.

We know people have to eat, people have to have clothes so we are there for them to make the delivery on time,” Shaw said.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Body found near Vulcan Materials quarry identified as missing UofSC student
Coroner releases new details in death of UofSC student
The body found in the Vulcan Materials Quarry has been identified as Michael Keen, the...
After another body found at the Vulcan quarry, brother of last year’s victim speaks out
Multiple agencies on-scene of fire on Knox Abbott, road partially closed
Multiple agencies at scene of fire on Knox Abbott Drive, road partially closed
An isolated shooting incident occurred at 1155 Clemson Frontage Rd near the Holiday Inn at...
Shooting at apartment complex in Northeast Columbia confirmed by officials
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder

Latest News

Each year, Americans collectively donate hundreds of billions of dollars to charity, with much...
SC Sec. of State: ‘Give from the heart, but please give smart’ this holiday season
Charles Doty Jr.
‘I was shocked it was over a $6 pizza’: Man pulls gun on pizza place employees over wait time
High school shop students build tiny homes to help foster kids have a place of their own....
High school students build tiny homes for foster kids
Troopers search for fatal hit-and-run suspect
Troopers search for fatal hit-and-run suspect