SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

South Carolina ranks 2nd in US for rate of fatal accidents during holidays, study shows

Team analyzed data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
By WYFF News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - South Carolina has the second-highest rate in the United States of fatal car accidents during the holidays, according to a new study.

Only Mississippi has a higher rate of fatal auto accidents when measured per capita, or per 100,000 drivers in the state.

To see the full report, click here.

The HelpAdvisor.com research team analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to find the scope of fatal car crashes that occur on the three days surrounding Christmas and New Year’s Day in each state, from 2015 to 2019 (the most recent data available).

In total, South Carolina had 74 fatal accidents around Christmas and New Year’s Day from 2015-19.

Over 44% of those deadly accidents in the state involved a driver who was impaired by alcohol and had a BAC above the legal limit, the fourth-highest percentage of alcohol-related fatal car crashes in the U.S. during the study period.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Body found near Vulcan Materials quarry identified as missing UofSC student
Body found near Vulcan Materials quarry identified as missing UofSC student
‘Our family is bent, but we’re not broken:’ Lexington community comes together for prayer vigil
Funeral arrangements made for sisters killed in Lexington County shooting
Clarendon Co. man charged with death of 3-month-old
Clarendon Co. man charged with death of 3-month-old
The body found in the Vulcan Materials Quarry has been identified as Michael Keen, the...
After another body found at the Vulcan quarry, brother of last year’s victim speaks out
Deputies arrested 42-year-old James Parrott on Tuesday over an incident which happened on...
Shots fired in Richland County neighborhood leads to arrest

Latest News

Multiple agencies on-scene of fire on Knox Abbott, road partially closed
Multiple agencies at scene of fire on Knox Abbott Drive, road partially closed
Crash on I-20 West stalls traffic
Crash on I-20 West causes standstill
Police say the crash happened at around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of N Lafayette Drive...
One injured in disastrous Sumter single-vehicle crash
Lexington County State Rep. joins SCDOT to fix potholes
Lexington County State Rep. joins SCDOT to fix potholes