Shots fired in Richland County neighborhood leads to arrest

By Chris Joseph
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EASTOVER, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County man is facing a misdemeanor Breach of Peace Aggravated in Nature charge over an incident where he fired his rifle.

Deputies arrested 42-year-old James Parrott on Tuesday over the Saturday, Nov. 20 incident on Crossing Creek Road in Richland County.

Where Parrott shot the rifle, and towards what or who, remains unclear.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department official report says Parrott said he had been notified by a neighbor about three kids going into local mailboxes.

Then, Parrott told deputies he saw three boys walking near his home when he was arriving. He said he went into his house, grabbed his “AR rifle,” went to his back porch, and fired two shots into the creek.

According to Richland County’s report, the back porch cannot be seen from the road. Parrott says the shots were in a safe direction. The three boys in question were Lionel Watson Sr.’s sons.

On Tuesday, Watson was emotional about the situation and says he found his sons running for their lives after being shot at. Watson disputes Parrott’s statements about where his shots were fired.

“I’m my kids’ biggest critic man. If they’ve done something I make them man up and do the right thing. But I never felt so much rage in my life. I never felt so much rage in my life,” Watson said.

Watson also disputes any notion his sons were involved in tampering with mailboxes in the area.

“My kids are out of school [on break] they’re not going into any mailbox trying read anything, they don’t want to read a sign,” he said.

Watson says Parrott’s arrest is a start, but is concerned he will still have access to weapons in the future.

