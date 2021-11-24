SkyView
Shooting at apartment complex in Northeast Columbia confirmed by officials

An isolated shooting incident occurred at 1155 Clemson Frontage Rd near the Holiday Inn at Companion at the Palms apartments Tuesday.
An isolated shooting incident occurred at 1155 Clemson Frontage Rd near the Holiday Inn at Companion at the Palms apartments Tuesday.(WILX)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An isolated shooting incident occurred at 1155 Clemson Frontage Rd near the Holiday Inn at Companion at the Palms apartments Tuesday, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

At 1:30 pm, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department found a male victim who sustained a gunshot wound to the upper body.

According to officers, the victim was transported to an area hospital and is currently receiving medical treatment.

Investigators say this is a fluid investigation and updates will be provided as they become available.

The Richland County’s Sheriff’s Department is following active leads at this time.

