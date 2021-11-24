Shooting at apartment complex in Northeast Columbia confirmed by officials

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An isolated shooting incident occurred at 1155 Clemson Frontage Rd near the Holiday Inn at Companion at the Palms apartments Tuesday, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

At 1:30 pm, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department found a male victim who sustained a gunshot wound to the upper body.

According to officers, the victim was transported to an area hospital and is currently receiving medical treatment.

Investigators say this is a fluid investigation and updates will be provided as they become available.

The Richland County’s Sheriff’s Department is following active leads at this time.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.