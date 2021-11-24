Richland County nonprofits seeking to preserve historic places able to apply for new grant opportunities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nonprofits in Richland County with goals to preserve historic places will soon be able to apply for new grant opportunities worth thousands of dollars.

The Richland County Conservation Commission opens its application process for Historic Preservation and Community Conservation grants Wednesday, Dec. 1.

The Historic Preservation grants will offer up to $50,000 for historic buildings, cemeteries, or educational and research projects promoting the history of Richland County.

The Community Conservation grants will offer up to $20,000 for building trails, water quality improvement projects, green infrastructure, and environmental educational programs.

Applications will be available here, and the application period for both grants will run until Feb. 1, 2022.

