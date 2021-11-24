SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Powdersville High School remembers alum found dead in Columbia

Michael Keen attended Powdersville High in 2017
Body found near Vulcan Materials quarry identified as missing UofSC student
Body found near Vulcan Materials quarry identified as missing UofSC student(Keen Family)
By WYFF News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WYFF) - An Upstate high school is remembering an alumnus who was found dead this week in Columbia.

UofSC student Michael Keen was found dead in a quarry near Rosewood Drive not far from the Olympia-Granby area at the Vulcan Materials rock quarry, police said.

Keen graduated from Powdersville High School in 2017. The school paid tribute to him on its Facebook page.

“Our Patriot family would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Michael Keen, PVHS Class of 2017,” the post said. “Our hearts break for this unimaginable loss. Please keep Michael’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”

Keen’s father last heard from his son on Sunday when Michael told him he was leaving J’s Corner Restaurant and Bar to walk home.

Police say they are working with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Michael’s family, the USC family, and all affected by this tragedy,” Coroner Naida Rutherford said. “Michael was expected to graduate from the University in the next three weeks.”

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Body found near Vulcan Materials quarry identified as missing UofSC student
Body found near Vulcan Materials quarry identified as missing UofSC student
‘Our family is bent, but we’re not broken:’ Lexington community comes together for prayer vigil
Funeral arrangements made for sisters killed in Lexington County shooting
Clarendon Co. man charged with death of 3-month-old
Clarendon Co. man charged with death of 3-month-old
The body found in the Vulcan Materials Quarry has been identified as Michael Keen, the...
After another body found at the Vulcan quarry, brother of last year’s victim speaks out
Deputies arrested 42-year-old James Parrott on Tuesday over an incident which happened on...
Shots fired in Richland County neighborhood leads to arrest

Latest News

Firefighter injured in Columbia house fire
Firefighter injured in Columbia house fire
South Carolina ranks 2nd in US for rate of fatal accidents during holidays, study shows
WIS
First Alert: One more cold morning Thursday, then a shower chance by Friday morning
Multiple agencies on-scene of fire on Knox Abbott, road partially closed
Multiple agencies at scene of fire on Knox Abbott Drive, road partially closed