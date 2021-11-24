SkyView
Multiple agencies at scene of fire on Knox Abbott Drive, road partially closed

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple agencies were at Red Lobster on Knox Abbot Drive on Wednesday morning after a fire broke out.

WIS received reports that the road was completely closed and officials were re-routing traffic.

The eastbound lanes of Knox Abbott Drive have reopened. Expect congestion until officials can completely clear the scene.

The Assistant Fire Chief for Cayce Fire Department told WIS that the fire had been put out and that no injuries were reported.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

