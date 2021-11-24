Money Matters: Spending on wisely on Black Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As we enter the giving season, Black Friday is right around the corner!

Josh Bradley of Capital City Financial Partners admits even though he hasn’t participated in Black Friday in quite some time, but he does participate in Cyber Monday.

Bradley says the key is with a lot of deals there are a lot of good ways to lower spending during the holiday season but that you can get caught up in the emotion of a good deal.

“Have a budget in place per person,” said Bradley. “Go ahead and identify the items that you’re looking for.”

Reward credit cards are acceptable to use as well in certain situations.

“Utilizing points to purchase gifts is a good idea,” said Bradley. “If you’re looking to get that little bit of a discount, be very cautious as those credit cards have very high-interest rates.”

