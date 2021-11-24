Man charged with reckless homicide in two-vehicle Kershaw Co. collision

KERSHAW, S.C. (WIS) - A man has been charged with reckless homicide in a two-vehicle collision in Kershaw County Monday.

James Whitehead, 35, has been charged with reckless homicide, unlawful carry of a weapon, and providing false information to police, according to troopers.

Troopers say the crash happened around 12:45 p.m. on I-20 at the 93-mile marker.

Whitehead was rushed to the hospital with minor injuries and the driver of the other car was pronounced dead on the scene, according to troopers.

Two cars were traveling eastbound on I-20 when Whitehead’s car struck the rear of another vehicle causing it to run off the right side of the road, eventually striking several trees.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

