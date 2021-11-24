SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Man charged with reckless homicide in two-vehicle Kershaw Co. collision

Troopers say the crash happened around 12:45 p.m. on I-20 at the 93-mile marker.
Troopers say the crash happened around 12:45 p.m. on I-20 at the 93-mile marker.
By Connor Lomis
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KERSHAW, S.C. (WIS) - A man has been charged with reckless homicide in a two-vehicle collision in Kershaw County Monday.

James Whitehead, 35, has been charged with reckless homicide, unlawful carry of a weapon, and providing false information to police, according to troopers.

Troopers say the crash happened around 12:45 p.m. on I-20 at the 93-mile marker.

Whitehead was rushed to the hospital with minor injuries and the driver of the other car was pronounced dead on the scene, according to troopers.

Two cars were traveling eastbound on I-20 when Whitehead’s car struck the rear of another vehicle causing it to run off the right side of the road, eventually striking several trees.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Body found near Vulcan Materials quarry identified as missing UofSC student
Coroner releases new details in death of UofSC student
‘Our family is bent, but we’re not broken:’ Lexington community comes together for prayer vigil
Funeral arrangements made for sisters killed in Lexington County shooting
Clarendon Co. man charged with death of 3-month-old
Clarendon Co. man charged with death of 3-month-old
The body found in the Vulcan Materials Quarry has been identified as Michael Keen, the...
After another body found at the Vulcan quarry, brother of last year’s victim speaks out
Deputies arrested 42-year-old James Parrott on Tuesday over an incident which happened on...
Shots fired in Richland County neighborhood leads to arrest

Latest News

WIS
First Alert: One more cold morning Thursday, then a shower chance by Friday morning
The body found in the Vulcan Materials Quarry has been identified as Michael Keen, the...
After another body found at the Vulcan quarry, brother of last year’s victim speaks out
Body found near Vulcan Materials quarry identified as missing UofSC student
Coroner releases new details in death of UofSC student
Firefighter injured in Columbia house fire
Firefighter injured in Columbia house fire