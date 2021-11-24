SkyView
Gamecocks, Tigers ‘Palmetto Bowl’ officially sold out

Palmetto Bowl
Palmetto Bowl(WIS)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina athletics ticket office announced Saturday night’s Palmetto Bowl is officially sold out.

The rivalry showdown between the Gamecocks and Tigers sold all 77,559 tickets for the Nov. 27th game.

Clemson (8-3) at South Carolina (6-5) marks only the second sellout of the season at Williams-Brice Stadium aside from the Carolina, Kentucky game earlier this year.

The game is set to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised on SEC Network.

Taylor Zarzour and Matt Stinchcomb will call the game as former Gamecock Alyssa Lang will be on the sidelines reporting.

The Tigers hold a 71-42-4 advantage in the legendary series that dates back to 1896. This includes a 52-32-3 edge when playing in Columbia.

The teams did not play in the 2020 season, the first time they haven’t since 1908.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

