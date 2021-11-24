First Alert: Another hard freeze Thanksgiving morning; a few showers early Friday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking your forecast through the holiday weekend, which includes cold temperatures, sunshine and some rain.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Your Thursday morning is a First Alert for the bitter cold weather.

· Thanksgiving morning, temperatures will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Care for your pets, sensitive plants and elderly neighbors.

· We’ll see highs in the mid 60s under a mix of sun and clouds Thanksgiving afternoon. Enjoy your holiday!

· On Black Friday, temperatures will start the day in the upper 40s. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A few early showers are possible (40% chance).

· Dry weather is expected for the weekend. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

First Alert Weather Story:

Tonight is a First Alert! Many areas will see temperatures below freezing late tonight into early Thursday morning. In fact, temperatures will be falling into the upper 20s to lower 30s under mostly clear skies in the Midlands. Take your precautions. Care for your pets, sensitive plants and elderly neighbors.

We’re tracking a cold start but a mild finish to your Thanksgiving!

Your Thanksgiving morning is a First Alert. Several communities will have temperatures below freezing. In fact, morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Some patchy frost is possible. Think about the three P’s!

By Thanksgiving afternoon, we’ll see high temperatures in the mid 60s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Enjoy your holiday. Happy Thanksgiving!

Late Thursday night, a cold front will approach the Midlands. A few showers are possible into Friday morning.

In fact, on Black Friday, as the front crosses the area, we’ll see a few showers in the area. Right now, rain chances are around 40%. We’ll keep you posted. We’re not expecting rain all day. Once the front pushes east, our skies will gradually clear with sunshine in your afternoon forecast. Morning temps will be in the upper 40s. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

This weekend, we’ll see dry weather in the area. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s Saturday and the mid 60s on Sunday.

Even warmer weather is expected next week.

First Alert Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cold. Hard Freeze Overnight. Low temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Alert Day Thursday (Thanksgiving): Hard Freeze. Morning temperatures in the upper 20s to near 30. Highs in the mid 60s. Sun & Clouds. Breezy. Late Night Showers (40%).

Friday: Early Showers (40%). Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Saturday: Sunny and Cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday: Sun & Clouds. Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: Sunny & Mild. Highs near 60.

Tuesday: Sunny Skies. Mild. Highs in the lower 60s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the mid 60s

