Firefighter injured in Columbia house fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A firefighter was injured in a house fire on Wednesday.

Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to the fire in the 500 block of Saluda Avenue around 6 a.m.

Crews got the fire under control, according to officials.

A firefighter suffered a minor injury. No one else was hurt, according to fire officials.

The fire was ruled an accident and was set by people who had been inside trying to keep warm, according to officials.

