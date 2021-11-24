SkyView
Deputies searching for missing Richland Co. woman

Lorraine Garcia, 61, was last seen leaving Prisma Health Hospital-Richland location on Sept. 13.
By Connor Lomis
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Lorraine Garcia, 61, was last seen leaving the Prisma Health Hospital-Richland location on Sept. 13.

She was recently reported missing as she has not been in contact with anyone since that time.

Due to her health conditions, it is believed that she may be endangered.

With any information on Lorraine on her whereabouts, please submit a tip to CrimeStoppers.

