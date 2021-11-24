SkyView
After another body found at the Vulcan quarry, brother of last year’s victim speaks out

By Lauren Adams
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The body found in the Vulcan Materials Quarry has been identified as Michael Keen, the University of South Carolina student who went missing Saturday night.

When asked for an interview, Keen’s parents said they were too emotional after receiving their devastating news. However, they did say something has to be done, so one else dies like this.

Before officials confirmed the body found in the quarry as Keen’s, Janet Keen said she wouldn’t know how he climbed over a fence and fallen 200 feet.

“He’s a very social guy, loving guy. All his friends love him. He loves us. He calls me every day when he goes to Chipotle. There’s no doubt in my mind he’s unable to contact us,” said Keen.

Keen’s body was located by a SLED helicopter.

Last October Sam Laundon, another University of South Carolina college student, also fell in the quarry and died.

Laundon’s brother, Thomas Laundon, says he wants an audit done performed on safety precautions at the quarry.

“How many times does it take finding a college student at the bottom of your work site to think something might be wrong here,” Laundon said.

According to Laundon, a lawsuit was never filed against Vulcan after his brother’s accident, but now that another student has died, he wonders if he should have.

“When people investigate themselves sweep things under the rug. I’d like to see outside sources come in and say hey is this safe what’s the issue,” Laundon said.

Sam Laudon scaled two fences according to his brother. At this time, investigators are not sure where or how Keen got into the quarry.

The Keen family says they will not rest until the problem is solved.

