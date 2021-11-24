SkyView
2 Lexington County men convicted of murder, attempted murder for deadly nightclub shooting

By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Two men were convicted in connection with the shooting death of a man in Lexington County and for the injury of another person Wednesday.

According to South Carolina Solicitor of the Eleventh Judicial Circuit, S.R. Hubbard III, Shantrez Alejandro Robertson, 26, and Donovan Tirrell Brannon, 33, were each convicted of one count of murder and one count of attempted murder for the shooting death of William Tyrone Gantt, and for injuring another victim.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department investigated an incident on June 6, 2015, around 3:00 a.m., when a verbal argument between two groups outside of “The Spot” nightclub near Parrish Road in Batesburg Leesville occurred.

At the time of the incident in 2015, it was reported by authorities shots were fired by multiple individuals at “The Spot” where William Gantt was found dead. Deputies say they found Gantt with a total of five gunshot wounds, and the second victim suffering from two gunshot wounds.

Investigators collected evidence indicating the shooting was prompted by Robertson and Brannon. Eyewitnesses who testified during the trial say the two approached a group outside of the club, after exiting the building during the verbal altercation reported by officials, with pistols in their hands.

Eyewitnesses also say, after the verbal argument, Robertson and Brannon began looking for the group of individuals who they believed said disrespectful words towards them in the nightclub.

Investigators presented during the trial, Robertson and Brannon, along with other members in the group discharged a total of 34 rounds. According to officials, seven of those rounds caused the fatal injuries to Gantt.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Cast team say cell phone data from Robertson and Brannon placed them at the scene of the shooting and helped establish a timeline of events.

The Circuit Court Judge Walton McLeod declared Robertson will serve a 32-year sentence, and Brannon will serve a 34-year sentence, according to official court documents.

During the prosecutions final arguments, evidence was highlighted as “malice aforethought,” representing the 34 shots fired by Robertson, Brannon and other members of their group. Therefore, according to South Carolina law, all shooters fell under the “Hand of one, Hand of all” theory of criminal responsibility in the death of Gantt, and the injuries of the other victim involved.

Deputies say Robertson and Brannon were transported to the S.C. Department of Corrections to immediately begin serving their sentences.

Under South Carolina law, Robertson and Brannon are not eligible for parole.

