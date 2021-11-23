WATCH: Man allegedly steals woman’s car from Lee County parking lot

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Police have released a video of a man taking a woman’s car from a parking lot in Bishopville.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened on Monday around 6 p.m.

The incident happened in the front parking lot of Highway 15 Liquors on Sumter Highway.

Deputies say an unknown Hispanic or light-skinned Black man walked from behind the store and got in a 2010 Black Honda Accord belonging to the victim. She tried to stop him from taking the car.

The vehicle has a South Carolina tag that reads TKM905.

If you have any information, call LCSO at 803-484-5353 or call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Police are offering an award for tips that lead to an arrest.

