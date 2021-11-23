SkyView
WATCH: Man allegedly steals woman’s car from Lee County parking lot

Screenshot from video of man taking woman's car from Lee County parking lot.
Screenshot from video of man taking woman's car from Lee County parking lot.(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Police have released a video of a man taking a woman’s car from a parking lot in Bishopville.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened on Monday around 6 p.m.

The incident happened in the front parking lot of Highway 15 Liquors on Sumter Highway.

Deputies say an unknown Hispanic or light-skinned Black man walked from behind the store and got in a 2010 Black Honda Accord belonging to the victim. She tried to stop him from taking the car.

The vehicle has a South Carolina tag that reads TKM905.

If you have any information, call LCSO at 803-484-5353 or call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Police are offering an award for tips that lead to an arrest.

