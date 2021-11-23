WATCH: Man allegedly steals woman’s car from Lee County parking lot, suspect arrested

SkyView
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Police have released a video of a man taking a woman’s car from a parking lot in Bishopville.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened on Monday around 6 p.m.

The suspect was located and arrested, according to deputies.

The incident happened in the front parking lot of Highway 15 Liquors on Sumter Highway.

Deputies say the man walked from behind the store and got in a 2010 Black Honda Accord belonging to the victim. She tried to stop him from taking the car.

