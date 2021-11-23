SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Trucker arrested in record-breaking drug seizure at border

FILE - The U.S. Attorney’s Office says more than 17,500 pounds of meth and 389 pounds of...
FILE - The U.S. Attorney’s Office says more than 17,500 pounds of meth and 389 pounds of fentanyl were discovered last Thursday hidden inside a tractor-trailer at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a trucker from Mexico was arrested after trying to smuggle record-breaking amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl into the U.S.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says more than 17,500 pounds of meth and 389 pounds of fentanyl were discovered last Thursday hidden inside a tractor-trailer at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego.

The seizures are the largest of either drug in the U.S. for both 2020 and 2021.

The driver, a Mexican citizen, faces federal drug charges.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found near Vulcan Materials quarry identified as missing UofSC student
Body found near Vulcan Materials quarry identified as missing UofSC student
Keen was last seen leaving J's Corner Restaurant over the weekend.
UofSC student missing, Columbia police investigating
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Chief: No evidence Waukesha parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route
Crash on I-20 West stalls traffic
Crash on I-20 West causes standstill
‘Our family is bent, but we’re not broken:’ Lexington community comes together for prayer vigil
Funeral arrangements made for sisters killed in Lexington County shooting

Latest News

The TSA expects this year's holiday travel to rival pre-pandemic levels last seen in 2019....
Holiday travel begins for airlines amid staff shortages and weather problems
LIVE: Prosecution rests case in Arbery murder trial; judge gives jury instructions before deliberations begin
The TSA expects this year's holiday travel to rival pre-pandemic levels last seen in 2019....
Holiday travel begins for airlines amid staff shortages and weather problems
5 years later, family continues to search for answers in Columbia man's disappearance
Family, deputies raise awareness on 7-year anniversary of man’s disappearance
FILE - White nationalist demonstrators walk into the entrance of Lee Park surrounded by counter...
‘Unite the Right’ jurors begin third day of deliberations