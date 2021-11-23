SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

3 people die in cave flooding during excursion in Panama

Three dead during an excursion after a cave flooded in eastern Panama.
Three dead during an excursion after a cave flooded in eastern Panama.(TVN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The National Civil Protection System of Panama recovered the body of a tour guide Monday after a cave was flooded in eastern Panama.

The tour guide had been missing since Sunday.

Two other people died in the tragedy while participating in an excursion at the site.

The agency reported the incident surprised a group of 16 hikers, including 11 Panamanians, a Canadian and four Venezuelans.

Thirteen of them were quickly rescued.

After confirming the death of the tour guide, the agency lamented the tragedy and recalled the danger that visiting these areas represents during the rainy season.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: Columbia police investigating suspicious death
Unidentified body found during search for missing UofSC student
Keen was last seen leaving J's Corner Restaurant over the weekend.
UofSC student missing, Columbia police investigating
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Troopers say the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Highway 34 near Kellytown Road.
Teen killed in Kershaw County crash

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Columbia police investigating suspicious death
Unidentified body found during search for missing UofSC student
The U.S. Navy has been called in to assist with the supply chain back log in Port Hueneme in...
Navy assists with supply chain backlog in California
SC Farm Bureau Federation Director of Digital Media Carey Herndon said the local branch is not...
Farm Bureau Survey: S.C. average turkey price higher than U.S.
Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Feb....
Families of Parkland shooting victims to get millions for FBI’s inaction