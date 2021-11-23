Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Two little sisters make a big difference

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In today’s Talkin’ Trash Tuesday, I’m giving a shoutout to two sisters in Chapin.

Meet six-year-old Lorelei Camp and her 8-year-old sister, Layla. They attend Chapin Elementary School, and they have a real heart for keeping the environment in their community clean.

They especially feel a need to do it because they want to protect the animals.

There’s a pond in their neighborhood and the girls say they’re worried about the turtles and fish and want them to be safe, so Lorelei and Layla use their fishing nets to scoop out trash from the water.

After Halloween, these Chapin sisters were out picking up candy wrappers saying they didn’t want the dogs to get chocolate. They came up with the desire to be active in removing trash totally on their own.

Thanks to their grandmother, Laurie Dodson, for sharing their story with me. I give all three of them a big Talkin’ Trash Tuesday shoutout.

