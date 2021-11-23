SkyView
Reports: Malcolm X’s daughter, Malikah Shabazz, found dead in NYC home

Authorities say the death of 56-year-old Malikah Shabazz does not appear to be suspicious.
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:14 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Malikah Shabazz, the daughter of civil rights activist Malcolm X, was found dead in her Brooklyn apartment, according to media reports citing the NYPD.

Police say Shabazz’s daughter found her 56-year-old mother unconscious just before 5 p.m. Monday. The death does not appear to be suspicious.

A cause of death has not yet been determined.

Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, wrote on Twitter that she was “deeply saddened” by reports of Shabazz’s death.

