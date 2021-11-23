SkyView
Missing 8-year-old Gwinnett County girl found dead, mother charged with murder, police say

Brittnay Hall, Nicole Hall
Brittnay Hall, Nicole Hall(Gwinnett County Police)
By WYFF News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, G.A. (WYFF) - A missing Georgia girl has been found dead. Now, police say her mother is charged with murder.

Nicole “Amari” Hall, 8, was reported missing Sunday morning from the hotel she and her mother were staying at in Gwinnett County.

Her family says the girl had autism.

On Monday, police announced they suspected foul play in the girl’s disappearance after discovering “concerning” surveillance video.

On Tuesday, police confirmed they found the girl’s body in a wooded area near Stone Mountain.

Her cause of death has been ruled a homicide. The mother, Brittnay Hall, and her domestic partner, Celeste Owen, are being charged.

