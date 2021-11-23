McMaster issues executive order to combat supply chain crisis, calls on Biden

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster joined Operation Open Roads Monday, among other Republican Governors to combat the supply chain crisis.

McMaster issued Executive Order 2021-40 to suspend certain commercial vehicle regulations Tuesday after joining 15 other Republican Governors in Operation Open Roads.

Executive Order 2021-40 will provide transportation waivers to support and strengthen the supply chain in South Carolina.

In a joint letter, the Biden Administration is also called upon to suspend outdated federal regulations that unnecessarily require commercial driver’s license holders to be 21 years old, and lower the age to 18, so well-trained adults can work across state borders.

Biden is also called upon by Operation Open Roads to suspend the federal mandate for COVID-19 vaccines for all private employees, so there are no more driver shortages. Additionally, Biden is called upon to revise any policies that deter the use of essential transportation equipment, like cars, trucks, and tractor-trailers.

The joint letter ends asking Biden to halt the attempts to raise taxes, of spending trillions more in taxpayer dollars, and growing debt. Operation Open Roads says these attempts will cause the American economy to struggle, and spur inflation, which will cause high consumer prices for American families.

The Governor’s executive order waives the enforcement of certain state and federal regulations pertaining to registration, permitting size, and hours of service for commercial vehicles and the operators.

The order also calls upon state agencies to further evaluate regulations that can provide relief to the supply chain. McMaster says this will give South Carolina’s ports and businesses additional tools to move cargo statewide.

According to the Governor’s Office, South Carolina has weathered the supply chain crisis through long-term preparation, which has kept the Charleston Port open for business.

Governor McMaster has used the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief funds to provide training programs for high-demand career fields like truck driving.

From January to October, 283 South Carolinians received their Commercial Driver’s License through the program, according to McMaster.

