SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Lancaster Co. 12-year-old missing, possibly traveling to New York State area with male, officials say

If you have any potential information on Alvarado Betancourt’s whereabouts, contact the...
If you have any potential information on Alvarado Betancourt’s whereabouts, contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department and call 888-283-3388.(Lancaster Co. Sheriff's Department)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (WIS) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department needs help locating a missing, possible runaway 12-year-old girl.

Iris Dariela Alvarado Betancourt was last seen at her home in Indian Land Friday. She was reported missing Monday.

Deputies say she possibly is traveling toward the New York State area with a male.

If you have any potential information on Alvarado Betancourt’s whereabouts, contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department and call 888-283-3388, or visit CrimeStoppers online.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Body found near Vulcan Materials quarry identified as missing UofSC student
Body found near Vulcan Materials quarry identified as missing UofSC student
Keen was last seen leaving J's Corner Restaurant over the weekend.
UofSC student missing, Columbia police investigating
‘Our family is bent, but we’re not broken:’ Lexington community comes together for prayer vigil
Funeral arrangements made for sisters killed in Lexington County shooting
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Chief: No evidence Waukesha parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route
Crash on I-20 West stalls traffic
Crash on I-20 West causes standstill

Latest News

WIS
First Alert: Tracking a hard freeze Wednesday and Thursday mornings in the Midlands
Meet six-year-old Lorelei Camp and her 8-year-old sister, Layla. They attend Chapin Elementary...
Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Two little sisters make a big difference
Deputies responded around 5 p.m. to 21 National Guard Rd. for reports of a shooting.
Arrest made in homicide investigation at Columbia apartment complex
FILE - McMaster issued Executive Order 2021-40 to suspend certain commercial vehicle...
McMaster issues executive order to combat supply chain crisis, calls on Biden