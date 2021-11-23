Lancaster Co. 12-year-old missing, possibly traveling to New York State area with male, officials say

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (WIS) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department needs help locating a missing, possible runaway 12-year-old girl.

Iris Dariela Alvarado Betancourt was last seen at her home in Indian Land Friday. She was reported missing Monday.

Deputies say she possibly is traveling toward the New York State area with a male.

If you have any potential information on Alvarado Betancourt’s whereabouts, contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department and call 888-283-3388, or visit CrimeStoppers online.

