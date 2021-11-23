Four people wounded at North Carolina turkey shoot, sheriff says

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WYFF) - Four people, two of them children, were wounded when a gun went off after it fell to the ground at a turkey shoot in North Carolina, a sheriff’s office said.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Monday that a loaded shotgun that had been placed on a ledge fell to the ground. The shotgun went off and several people were struck by shotgun pellets, the news release said.

A husband, wife and their 1-year-old son were wounded as well as a 12-year-old girl who was airlifted to a hospital in Chapel Hill with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

In addition, a 5-year-old girl was hurt when her hand touched a burn barrel. She was treated and released, according to the news release.

The sheriff’s office ruled the shooting was an accident since no criminal intent was determined.

