Four people wounded at North Carolina turkey shoot, sheriff says

The sheriff’s office ruled the shooting was an accident since no criminal intent was determined.
File photo of police lights
By WYFF News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WYFF) - Four people, two of them children, were wounded when a gun went off after it fell to the ground at a turkey shoot in North Carolina, a sheriff’s office said.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Monday that a loaded shotgun that had been placed on a ledge fell to the ground. The shotgun went off and several people were struck by shotgun pellets, the news release said.

A husband, wife and their 1-year-old son were wounded as well as a 12-year-old girl who was airlifted to a hospital in Chapel Hill with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

In addition, a 5-year-old girl was hurt when her hand touched a burn barrel. She was treated and released, according to the news release.

The sheriff’s office ruled the shooting was an accident since no criminal intent was determined.

