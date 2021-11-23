SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Former Swansea Mayor requests speedy trial

“Mayor Sanders has been living under a cloud of suspicion since this indictment and, for...
“Mayor Sanders has been living under a cloud of suspicion since this indictment and, for months, the people of Swansea have been denied their duly elected mayor,” Bakari Sellers, an attorney representing Sanders, said. “It’s time to move forward.”(WIS Archive)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWANSEA, S.C. (WIS) - The former Swansea Mayor accused of embezzling public funds has filed a motion for a speedy trial, according to his team of attorneys on Nov. 17.

Jerald Sanders pled not guilty to the allegations of embezzling public funds less than $10,000 and misconduct in office. Sanders’s charges were brought up in court in July.

His speedy trial motion comes after months of delay by the SC Attorney General’s Office.

“Mayor Sanders has been living under a cloud of suspicion since this indictment and, for months, the people of Swansea have been denied their duly elected mayor,” Bakari Sellers, an attorney representing Sanders, said. “It’s time to move forward.”

Sellers says Sanders has asserted his innocence from day one and deserves his day in court.

If found guilty, Sanders could face up to five years in prison.

Viola McDaniel has since won the vacant seat originally held by Sanders in the Nov. 4 election.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Body found near Vulcan Materials quarry identified as missing UofSC student
Body found near Vulcan Materials quarry identified as missing UofSC student
Keen was last seen leaving J's Corner Restaurant over the weekend.
UofSC student missing, Columbia police investigating
‘Our family is bent, but we’re not broken:’ Lexington community comes together for prayer vigil
Funeral arrangements made for sisters killed in Lexington County shooting
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Chief: No evidence Waukesha parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route
Crash on I-20 West stalls traffic
Crash on I-20 West causes standstill

Latest News

FILE - McMaster issued Executive Order 2021-40 to suspend certain commercial vehicle...
McMaster issues executive order to combat supply chain crisis, calls on Biden
Brian Laundrie death ruled a suicide by gun, medical examiner confirms
FILE PHOTO: Nathaniel Nelson, Jr., 26, was accused of abusing a patient at Wellpath Recovery...
Former security charged after accusations of abusing vulnerable adult, pushing patient
Body found near Vulcan Materials quarry identified as missing UofSC student
Body found near Vulcan Materials quarry identified as missing UofSC student