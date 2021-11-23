Former Swansea Mayor requests speedy trial

SWANSEA, S.C. (WIS) - The former Swansea Mayor accused of embezzling public funds has filed a motion for a speedy trial, according to his team of attorneys on Nov. 17.

Jerald Sanders pled not guilty to the allegations of embezzling public funds less than $10,000 and misconduct in office. Sanders’s charges were brought up in court in July.

His speedy trial motion comes after months of delay by the SC Attorney General’s Office.

“Mayor Sanders has been living under a cloud of suspicion since this indictment and, for months, the people of Swansea have been denied their duly elected mayor,” Bakari Sellers, an attorney representing Sanders, said. “It’s time to move forward.”

Sellers says Sanders has asserted his innocence from day one and deserves his day in court.

If found guilty, Sanders could face up to five years in prison.

Viola McDaniel has since won the vacant seat originally held by Sanders in the Nov. 4 election.

