SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Former security charged after accusations of abusing vulnerable adult, pushing patient

FILE PHOTO: Nathaniel Nelson, Jr., 26, was accused of abusing a patient at Wellpath Recovery...
FILE PHOTO: Nathaniel Nelson, Jr., 26, was accused of abusing a patient at Wellpath Recovery Solutions of the Columbia Regional Care Center Nov. 1.(WDAM)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former security officer was arrested by South Carolina Law Enforcement Tuesday after being charged with the abuse of a vulnerable adult.

Nathaniel Nelson, Jr., 26, was accused of abusing a patient at Wellpath Recovery Solutions of the Columbia Regional Care Center Nov. 1.

According to the official arrest warrant, Nelson pushed the vulnerable adult into a side table and used his fist several times.

SLED investigated the occurrence after Wellpath Recovery Solutions Chief of Security reported the abuse.

SLED said surveillance video, interviews, and information provided from Wellpath Recovery Solutions were used during the investigation, according to Nelson’s arrest warrant.

Nelson was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, and according to officials will be prosecuted by the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Body found near Vulcan Materials quarry identified as missing UofSC student
Body found near Vulcan Materials quarry identified as missing UofSC student
Keen was last seen leaving J's Corner Restaurant over the weekend.
UofSC student missing, Columbia police investigating
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Chief: No evidence Waukesha parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route
Crash on I-20 West stalls traffic
Crash on I-20 West causes standstill
‘Our family is bent, but we’re not broken:’ Lexington community comes together for prayer vigil
Funeral arrangements made for sisters killed in Lexington County shooting

Latest News

Brian Laundrie death ruled a suicide by gun, medical examiner confirms
Body found near Vulcan Materials quarry identified as missing UofSC student
Body found near Vulcan Materials quarry identified as missing UofSC student
Surviving Gun Violence: Broad River shooting survivor hopes to inspire people to put guns down
Surviving Gun Violence: Broad River shooting survivor hopes to inspire people to put guns down
Brittnay Hall, Nicole Hall
Missing 8-year-old Gwinnett County girl found dead, mother charged with murder, police say