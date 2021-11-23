First Alert: Tracking a hard freeze Wednesday and Thursday mornings in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Brace yourself for more cold weather for the next two mornings.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Brace yourself for some bitterly cold weather for the next two mornings.

· First Alerts are posted Wednesday and Thursday mornings for the threat of a hard freeze and some frost. Care for your pets, plants and elderly neighbors.

· A Freeze Warning is in effect for parts of the Midlands from midnight tonight until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

· Wednesday morning, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s under sunny skies.

· Thanksgiving morning, temperatures will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. We’ll see highs in the mid 60s under a mix of sun and clouds. Enjoy your holiday!

· On Black Friday, temperatures will start the day in the 40s. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A few early showers are possible (20-30% chance).

· Dry weather is expected for the weekend. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

First Alert Weather Story:

Get ready for more bitterly cold weather in your First Alert Forecast this week.

Tonight is a First Alert! Bundle up! A Freeze Warning is in effect for parts of the Midlands from midnight until 9 a.m. Wednesday. Temperatures will be falling into the mid to upper 20s under clear skies in the Midlands. This is dangerously cold weather. Take your precautions. Care for your pets, plants and elderly neighbors.

Wednesday morning is a First Alert. Again, the Freeze Warning is in effect for parts of the area until 9 a.m. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. Think about the three P’s! Frost is possible. Also, care for your exposed pipes around your home. By afternoon, highs will rise into the mid to upper 50s. Sunny skies are expected.

For Thanksgiving morning, we’ll see a cold one again. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. That’s why Thursday morning is a First Alert. Some patchy frost is possible. By the afternoon, we’ll see high temperatures in the mid 60s under a mix of sun and clouds. Enjoy your holiday.

Late Thursday night, a cold front will approach the Midlands. A few showers are possible into Friday morning.

In fact, on Black Friday, as the front crosses the area, we’ll see a few showers in the area. Right now, rain chances are around 20-30%. We’ll keep you posted. We’re not expecting rain all day. Once the front pushes east, our skies will gradually clear. Morning temps will be in the 40s. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

This weekend, we’ll see dry weather in the area. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

First Alert Tonight: Clear & Cold. Freeze Warning. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.

Alert Day Wednesday: Freeze Warning. Morning temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Sunny Skies.

Alert Day Thursday (Thanksgiving): Hard Freeze. Morning temperatures in the upper 20s to near 30. Highs in the mid 60s. Sun & Clouds. Late Night Showers.

Friday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower Early (20-30%). Highs in the upper 50s.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday: Sun & Clouds. Cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: Sunny & Mild. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Tuesday: Sunny Skies. Mild. Highs in the lower 60s.

