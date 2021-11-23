Farm Bureau Survey: S.C. average turkey price higher than U.S.

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re eating turkey this Thanksgiving, it may gobble up more of your holiday budget.

The American Farm Bureau Federation conducted its annual survey on the cost of Thanksgiving foods and found an almost 24 percent jump in 16lb turkey prices from late October through early November.

The national average price was $23.99, a jump from the $19.39 seen in 2020.

The South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation reported data for the Palmetto State for the first time and found the average to be $24.66.

The price jumps were not limited to turkey alone, as the national survey found every item except cubed stuffing became more expensive.

SC Farm Bureau Federation Director of Digital Media Carey Herndon said the local branch is not sure why South Carolina is outpacing the nation, but pointed to inflation, disrupted supply chains and consumer behavior as drivers of the national trend.

“There’s also been an increase in food consumed at home versus out of the home so that’s led to different consumer patterns and our supply change is having to account for those different patterns,” she said.

In Blythewood, Doko Farm owner Amanda Jones said feed for her heritage turkeys jumped 20 percent in the last year.

It’s a cost she said she’s had to pass to customers, raising her per pound price by a dollar.

“Our customers have been really understanding, most of them have come back to our farm year after year,” she said.

It’s unclear if the raised price has impacted demand, but Jones said customer behavior has changed this year.

“We did just blow through our waitlist this morning, so we had a couple of no-shows and a couple of cancellations this year, which is extremely rare for us,” she said.

She said Doko Farm was able to sell out of its turkey for the season.

Herndon recommended consumers shop around and expect prices to improve with store deals.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.