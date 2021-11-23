SkyView
Family, deputies raise awareness on 7-year anniversary of man's disappearance

5 years later, family continues to search for answers in Columbia man's disappearance
5 years later, family continues to search for answers in Columbia man's disappearance
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hosting the family of a man who went missing 7 years ago today in a bid to raise awareness for the case.

A cold-case investigator will be at the meeting to answer questions.

You can watch the livestream here, at 2 p.m.

Montey Thomas was last seen at Rick’s Party Shop on Bluff Road.

Thomas was believed to have left with someone he knew.

His family has long believed he is dead, but they want to know what happened to him.

“We’re hoping to find out what happened to him and to find out where he is so he can at least have a decent burial,” Dana Thomas, Montey’s sister said to WIS in 2016 on the two-year anniversary of his disappearance.

