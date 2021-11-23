$1.4M rewarded to three SC communities for law enforcement hiring, community policing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three SC communities will be received part of a Justice Department multi-million-dollar grant for state law enforcement hiring and advancing community policing.

The $1.4 million awarded to the state will go to hiring 1,066 additional full-time law enforcement professionals across the country.

The three communities in SC that will receive the funding are:

The City of North Myrtle Beach ($750,000)

Williamsburg County ($422,804)

The Town of Yemassee ($229,782)

The Department of Justice announced Tuesday the more than $139 million grant through the department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) COPS Hiring Program (CHP), according to Rhett Dehart, Acting US Attorney for the District of SC.

The purpose of CHP is to reduce crime and advance public safety through community policing.

According to Dehart, the program provides funds for agencies to hire or rehire additional career law enforcement officers, increasing their community policing capacity and crime prevention efforts.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.