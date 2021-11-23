SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

$1.4M rewarded to three SC communities for law enforcement hiring, community policing

Police
Police(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three SC communities will be received part of a Justice Department multi-million-dollar grant for state law enforcement hiring and advancing community policing.

The $1.4 million awarded to the state will go to hiring 1,066 additional full-time law enforcement professionals across the country.

The three communities in SC that will receive the funding are:

  • The City of North Myrtle Beach ($750,000)
  • Williamsburg County ($422,804)
  • The Town of Yemassee ($229,782)

The Department of Justice announced Tuesday the more than $139 million grant through the department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) COPS Hiring Program (CHP), according to Rhett Dehart, Acting US Attorney for the District of SC.

The purpose of CHP is to reduce crime and advance public safety through community policing.

According to Dehart, the program provides funds for agencies to hire or rehire additional career law enforcement officers, increasing their community policing capacity and crime prevention efforts.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

UofSC student missing, Columbia police investigating
Body found near Vulcan Materials quarry identified as missing UofSC student
Keen was last seen leaving J's Corner Restaurant over the weekend.
UofSC student missing, Columbia police investigating
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Chief: No evidence Waukesha parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route
Crash on I-20 West stalls traffic
Crash on I-20 West causes standstill
‘Our family is bent, but we’re not broken:’ Lexington community comes together for prayer vigil
Funeral arrangements made for sisters killed in Lexington County shooting

Latest News

UofSC student missing, Columbia police investigating
Body found near Vulcan Materials quarry identified as missing UofSC student
FWNBC weather photos
First Alert: The cold air is here, and it’s going to stay around for a while!
File photo of police lights
Four people wounded at North Carolina turkey shoot, sheriff says
Surviving Gun Violence: Broad River shooting survivor hopes to inspire people to put guns down
Surviving Gun Violence: Broad River shooting survivor hopes to inspire people to put guns down