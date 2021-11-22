SkyView
WATCH: Man accused of shoplifting, showing gun in Lexington Co. Dollar General

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County deputies are searching for a man accused of shoplifting from a Dollar General and showing a handgun.

The man can be seen in surveillance footage taking items off the shelf and walking out of the Dollar General on Cedarcrest Drive.

When the suspect approaches the register, deputies say he shows a handgun in his waistband.

The man got in a black SUV and left, according to officials.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

