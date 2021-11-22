WATCH: Man accused of shoplifting, showing gun in Lexington Co. Dollar General

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County deputies are searching for a man accused of shoplifting from a Dollar General and showing a handgun.

Do you know this guy?



He is wanted for shoplifting from the Dollar General at 454 Cedarcrest Dr. on Nov. 6. When approached, he showed a black handgun in his waistband. He got in a black SUV and left.



Anyone with tips, call Crimestoppers at at 888-274-6372 or use the app. pic.twitter.com/IuVqCKRyVa — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) November 22, 2021

The man can be seen in surveillance footage taking items off the shelf and walking out of the Dollar General on Cedarcrest Drive.

When the suspect approaches the register, deputies say he shows a handgun in his waistband.

The man got in a black SUV and left, according to officials.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.